WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Dick Cheney and former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta were among those attending the opening session of the 115th Congress.

Cheney’s daughter, Liz Cheney, was sworn in Tuesday to Wyoming’s lone House seat, which her father also held before becoming defense secretary and later vice president.

Panetta’s son Jimmy Panetta captured a California seat once held by his father, who later became CIA director and defense secretary.