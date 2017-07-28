Pakistan’s Imran Khan hails PM disqualification

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s cricket legend-turned-opposition leader Imran Khan has praised the country’s judiciary for disqualifying Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office.

Khan says he believes the development on Friday will help eliminate corruption in this Islamic nation.

The former cricketer told a news conference that Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court was a “good omen” for Pakistan.

He says all who looted the nation’s wealth should face a similar court action.

Khan asked his party supporters and other countrymen to make their way to the capital, Islamabad, on Sunday to celebrate the opposition’s victory in a “battle against corrupt elements.”

He said he would announce his future course of action at Sunday’s grand rally in Islamabad.