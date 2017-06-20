Pair of power outages planned in Klickitat County Saturday

The following is a press release from Klickitat PUD:

There will be a planned power outage on Saturday, June 24th, starting at 8:00PM and lasting until Midnight.

It will affect customers in Centerville, portions of High Prairie and southwest Goldendale. These areas include the Centerville Hwy from milepost 12 to 24, Horseshoe Bend Rd, Crafton Rd, Wing Rd, Dalles Mtn Rd, Cameron Rd, Garner Rd, Niva Rd, Finn Ridge Rd, Harms Rd, Randall Rd, and surrounding areas.

The second one is:

There will be a planned power outage on Saturday, June 24th, at 10:00PM and lasting until 8:00AM on Sunday, June 25th.

It will affect all customers in Bickleton, Cleveland and East of Goldendale. These areas include the Bickleton Hwy from Milepost 3 to 40, Schrantz Rd, Dot Rd, Timber Rd, Naught Rd, County Line Rd, Stegman Rd, Woodland Rd beyond milepost 4 up to milepost 8, Oak Flat Rd, Badger Gulch Rd, Old Mtn Rd, Fenton Ln, Holter Rd, Ownby Rd, and surrounding areas.

It will also affect 125 customers in the town of Goldendale including all of Cottonwood RV Park, the 200-400 blocks of North Columbus, portions of NW 2nd St, N Grant St. and W Broadway.

Both of these outages will be for Klickitat PUD to perform critical line maintenance to the overhead power lines that serve these locations. Also, the times stated for these planned outages are based on the best information we have available ahead of time, so please be aware that the power could come back on at any time without prior notice.