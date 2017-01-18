Orlando shooter’s widow back in court

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The widow of the Orlando, Florida nightclub gunman has been ordered back to court today for the formal appointment of a lawyer and discussions on how to transfer her and the case to federal court in Orlando, where a grand jury indicted her.

Noor Salman made a brief court appearance yesterday following her arrest in California for allegedly knowing that her husband, Omar Mateen, was planning the June attack that killed 49 people.

He was killed in a shootout with SWAT officers.