Oregon woman accused of accessing patient records without OK

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Criminal charges have been filed against a Central Oregon caregiver accused of accessing electronic medical records without authorization.

District Attorney John Hummel of Deschutes County said Tuesday that Dawnielle Vaca viewed thousands of patient records while employed as a certified nursing assistant at St. Charles Hospital in Bend. He says her motive was curiosity, and there’s no evidence that any patients suffered financial harm.

The 35-year-old Prineville woman faces two counts of computer crime — a misdemeanor. She’s scheduled to be arraigned July 27.