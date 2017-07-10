Oregon man facing hate crime charges in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man police say physically threatened a Muslim couple in Portland in May has been taken into custody and is facing hate crime charges.

Police in Portland say officers on Friday arrested 49-year-old Frederick Nolan Sorrell on suspicion of three counts of intimidation in the second degree. He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that court documents say Sorrell threatened to physically injure three people based on their race, color or religion in late May.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations previously said Sorrell used threatening words and hand gestures, including mimicking pulling the trigger of a handgun.