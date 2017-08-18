Oregon man charged with trying to kill Montana deputy

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A 61-year-old Oregon man who was shot by a Montana sheriff’s deputy is charged with trying to kill the deputy during a pursuit in southwestern Montana.

Mark William Collins, whose last known address was Corvallis, Oregon, was charged Wednesday with attempted deliberate homicide for driving a van toward a Powell County deputy on Aug. 4. He faces four other felony charges.

Collins made an initial court appearance in Missoula after being released from the hospital. He is jailed in Deer Lodge with his bail set at $250,000.

Officers and witnesses said Collins drove the wrong way on the interstate, ran a vehicle off the road, rammed a patrol car and tried to ram another vehicle from behind prior to being shot while driving his van toward Deputy John Micu. Collins was shot in the shoulder and mouth.