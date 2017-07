TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old man accused of killing his older brother in Tillamook.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that police went to a home on a disturbance call Sunday and found the body of 49-year-old John Armitage.

His brother, Jared Armitage, was booked into jail on a murder charge. Court records show Jared Armitage pleaded guilty in May to misdemeanor harassment of his older brother.