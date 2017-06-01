Oregon livestock company wins trade secrets dispute

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon livestock nutrition company has won its lawsuit against a former employee it accused of stealing trade secrets.

U.S. District Judge Michael McShane entered a default judgment last week against the employee, Yongqiang Wang, after finding he destroyed evidence related to the case.

The Capital Press reports the lawsuit accused Wang of planning to sell feed additives in China that were based on trade secrets stolen from Omnigen Research. Wang worked for the company from 2005 and 2013.

Omnigen was founded by former Oregon State University professor Neil Forsberg. It was later sold to Phibro Animal Health for $23 million.

Omnigen’s feed additives counteract hemorrhagic bowel syndrome in cattle. They are used by roughly 20 percent of the U.S. dairy cow herd and the company hoped to expand its reach to China.