Oregon lawmakers aim to increase protections of immigrants

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Public bodies in Oregon would be prohibited from sharing information about a person’s immigration status and details like addresses, except when required by law, and even asking people about citizenship, under a new bill in the Oregon House.

The bill was filed Wednesday by Teresa Alonso Leon, a Democrat from Woodburn, and Diego Hernandez, a Democrat from Portland.

It comes as federal immigration officials are stepping up activities in the U.S. under President Donald Trump.

The bill was filed on behalf of Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

Brown said Oregon relies on a diverse workforce to support a growing economy.