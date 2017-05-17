Oregon insurers seek double-digit price increases for 2018

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Health insurers in Oregon are seeking double-digit price increases for 2018, saying it’s because of the sicker-than-expected customers that became eligible under the Affordable Care Act.

The Bulletin newspaper of Bend reports the proposed increases are not quite as steep as they’ve been in recent years.

Companies are seeking to raise premiums on their individual market policies by between 6.9 percent and 21.8 percent. The prices on those policies went up by an average of 27 percent for 2017 and 23 percent in 2016.

Roughly 218,000 Oregonians are covered under individual market policies, about 5 percent of the state’s population. Most people with commercial insurance are covered by employers.

State regulators will review the proposed rates. Final decisions will be posted July 20