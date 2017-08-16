Oregon Gov. Kate Brown reverses decision on theater veto

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has opted not to veto $1 million for the restoration of the Holly Theatre in Medford.

Brown recently said she would veto money for that project and two others in southern Oregon.

During the legislative session, state Rep. Sal Esquivel agreed to vote for a hospital tax increase in exchange for the projects that would benefit his district.

But Esquivel then joined other Republicans in trying to send the tax increase to voters. Brown decided there must be consequences.

Brown said Tuesday she decided not to veto the theater project after hearing about its importance to Medford. She went ahead with her vetoes of an irrigation project and a baseball field.