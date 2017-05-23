Oregon fireworks show canceled because of new turf

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — The annual Fourth of July fireworks show at the Josephine County Fairgrounds in Grants Pass has been canceled.

The Grants Pass & Josephine County Chamber of Commerce says the installation of highly flammable artificial turf on the infield of the horse track makes the event too dangerous. No other suitable venue has been found.

The Daily Courier reports the turf was installed for the year-round benefit of athletic teams.

The fireworks show is a long-time tradition sponsored by different groups over the years. Other options in southern Oregon for the Fourth include fireworks shows at the Jackson County Expo and the Douglas County Fairgrounds.