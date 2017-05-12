Oregon bookkeeper gets jail time for assisted-living thefts

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Eugene bookkeeper who stole money from residents of the assisted-living facility where she worked has been sentenced to 110 days in jail and three years on probation.

The Register-Guard reports 39-year-old Elizabeth Golliher pleaded guilty to Wednesday to criminal mistreatment and theft. As part of her plea deal, she must pay slightly more than $6,000 in restitution.

Prosecutor Deborah Stoll said Golliher took money from residents’ personal accounts. Golliher was fired last summer after she reported amid a surprise audit that the facility’s petty cash box was short funds.

It later was discovered that Golliher had signed receipts to make it appear as if money had been deposited to residents’ accounts when, in fact, it had not.