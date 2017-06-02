Ore. Senate backs use of red-light cameras to catch speeders

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate has approved a bill that would let cities use red-light cameras to also identify speeders.

The Register-Guard reports the Senate passed the bill 18-10 on Wednesday. The bill now heads to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature.

Portland, Salem, Medford and Madras are among the cities in Oregon that use red-light cameras. The city of Eugene signed onto a letter in support of the bill, but doesn’t currently use such cameras.

Beaverton officials led the effort to get the bill approved. The city found that in one year, 90,000 vehicles passed through their four red light cameras traveling at least 10 mph faster than the posted speed limit.

In a separate transportation-safety measure, The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state Senate approved a bill that would allow Portland to lower residential street speed limits from 25 mph to 20 mph