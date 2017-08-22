Officials looking for funds for housing complex for homeless

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Lane County officials are seeking $11.7 million in funds to design and construct a 50-unit apartment building in Eugene that would house homeless people and offer them support services.

The Register-Guard reports county officials plan to fund a portion of the building through a federal program that gives low-income housing developers federal income tax credits that they can later sell to investors to raise money. They will look at federal, state and local funds to pay for the remaining tab.

County Human Services Manager Steve Manela says future tenants will be accepted regardless of sobriety or criminal history. Tenants will have access to drug and alcohol treatment, job training and other services at the apartment building.

Official hope to break ground on the project by next summer.