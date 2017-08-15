Officials: 2 young women die in fall off Pacific Crest Trail

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two 19-year-old women are dead after a fall from the Pacific Crest Trail about six miles northwest of Oregon’s Timberline Lodge.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that other hikers saw the women’s bodies and called 9-1-1 after they fell about 150 feet on Saturday evening.

Emma C. Place and Emily D. Lang, both 19, were pronounced dead at the scene by rescue teams.

They were both from Portland.

Authorities have been unable to locate any witnesses who saw the women falling.

Other hikers came upon the scene shortly afterward.