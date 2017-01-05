Official says Obama has intel report on hacking

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have delivered the classified report on Russian and other foreign meddling in American elections to the White House.

A U.S. official said Thursday that President Barack Obama has received the report. President-elect Donald Trump is to be briefed on the report on Friday.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the issue and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Director of National Intelligence told Congress that an unclassified version of the report is tentatively scheduled to be released early next week.