Official: IS kills 8 Iraqi militia near Tikrit

BAGHDAD (AP) — An intelligence official says the Islamic State group has attacked a battalion of state-sponsored militia southeast of Tikrit, killing at least eight militia members.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to brief reporters.

IS claimed responsibility for the Friday attack in a statement posted by its Aamaq news agency. The statement said IS fighters had struck the 9th Battalion of the Popular Mobilization Forces, “killing its commander and 13 soldiers.”

The statement also said that IS fighters blew up the battalion’s headquarters and other nearby positions and destroyed two Humvees that had arrived to assist the battalion.

The Popular Mobilization Forces are state-sponsored militias, largely comprised of Shiite Muslims, battling IS across the country.