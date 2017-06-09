Officer who killed motorist to testify Friday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The attorney for a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop says he plans to call his client to the witness stand Friday.

Defense attorney Earl Gray said Thursday after court adjourned that St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez will take the stand Friday afternoon or earlier. Yanez is charged with manslaughter in the killing of Philando Castile in the St. Paul suburb last July.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday. The defense then called an expert who testified that Yanez justifiably used deadly force when he shot Castile. The charge against Yanez requires prosecutors to prove the officer acted recklessly and unreasonably given the situation.

Castile had a permit to carry the weapon and he told Yanez he was carrying a gun. A key issue in the case is whether Yanez saw the gun.