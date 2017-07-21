O.J. Simpson triumphant, others devastated as he gets parole

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) — The Juice will soon be loose.

Barring any last-minute issues, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.

The 70-year-old Simpson on Thursday convinced a Nevada parole board that he deserved parole. He told them the hotel-room heist he pulled nine years ago was an error in judgment he’ll never repeat, and he acknowledged repeatedly he never should have done it.

The hearing was broadcast on national television. Afterward, four parole commissioners voted unanimously to release him.

As he was led down a hall and back to prison, the Hall of Fame athlete and former murder suspect raised his hands over his head in triumph and said: “Oh, God, oh!”