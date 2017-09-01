Nursing program joins state-wide consortium

Beginning next fall the nursing program at Columbia Gorge Community College will begin using a statewide curriculum developed through the Oregon Consortium for Nursing Education (OCNE). This is in use by several OCNE partner schools as well as the Oregon Health & Science University School of Nursing.

“We are transitioning to OCNE because it is important to keep our nursing curriculum updated and current,” explains Doris Jepson, CGCC’s nursing program director. “Joining the OCNE group will help us do that, as we will be working with faculty from 10 other Oregon community college nursing programs and OHSU School of Nursing. There is a national emphasis as well as local employer emphasis on having nurses achieve a bachelor’s degree, and OCNE is a way to streamline that pathway.”

Students admitted to the CGCC Nursing Program beginning in Fall 2018 will also be co-admitted to OHSU School of Nursing. Upon completion of the Associate of Applied Science in Nursing at CGCC and obtaining an RN license, graduates may continue their studies with OHSU to complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) in as little as four terms. Licensed CGCC graduates may choose to work as RNs while they pursue their bachelor’s degree, which can open more doors for career advancement. Graduates of the CGCC Nursing Program also have other options to bachelor’s degree completion, including a co-admission option with Linfield College Adult Degree Program.

Application deadline for Fall 2018 entry is Feb. 15, 2018. Students beginning or currently in the process of obtaining the Nursing Program pre-requisites should attend a Nursing Admissions Information Session and then make an appointment with a CGCC adviser to have their transcripts evaluated for courses requirements.

CGCC’s nursing program has graduated 281 nurses since 2003.

Sidebar: Smoother Transition to OHSU for CGCC Nursing Program Graduates

Are you interested in learning more about Columbia Gorge Community College’s nursing program? Nursing Admissions Information Sessions will provide you with information about the Associate of Applied Science-Nursing degree program, admissions criteria, and application process. Sessions are for prospective, new, and continuing students.

Information sessions are held at The Dalles and Hood River-Indian Creek campuses on various days and times. We highly encourage all students to come to an information session prior to requesting an individual appointment, since many of your questions may be addressed during the course of the session. The sessions begin promptly and will not be repeated, so please allow time for travel and parking.

To register online, you must submit a Nursing Admissions Information Session RSVP (http://bit.ly/nursinginfosession) for one of the following sessions:

Hood River-Indian Creek Campus, HRC 1.304: Thursday, Sept. 7, 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 18, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 6, 9 to 10:30 a.m.

The Dalles Campus (TDC 3.103): Friday, Sept. 8, 9 to 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 3, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Please call Student Services for more information, (541) 506-6011 or e-mail studentservices@cgcc.edu