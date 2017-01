NOAA National Weather Service “Special Weather Statement”

…NEXT WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT THE AREA STARTING SATURDAY

MORNING CONTINUING THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT…

SNOW WILL DEVELOP OVER CENTRAL OREGON SATURDAY MORNING AND SPREAD

INTO NORTHERN OREGON AND SOUTHERN WASHINGTON BY LATE AFTERNOON.

THE FIRST WAVE OF SNOW WILL BRING A GENERAL 1 TO 4 INCHES FOR

MUCH OF THE REGION BY LATE SATURDAY EVENING. THERE SHOULD BE A

BRIEF LULL IN THE ACTIVITY LATE SATURDAY EVENING…THEN ANOTHER

ROUND OF HEAVIER PRECIPITATION MOVES IN SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY. THIS WILL BRING PERIODS OF SNOW SUNDAY MORNING..CHANGING

INTO A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW…SLEET…FREEZING RAIN AND RAIN BY

SUNDAY AFTERNOON. THE PRECIPITATION SHOULD TAPER OFF BY SUNDAY

NIGHT FOR MOST LOCATIONS.

THIS WEATHER SYSTEM HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BRING SIGNIFICANT SNOW

AND/OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS TO MUCH OF THE AREA. THIS WILL LIKELY

HAVE A LARGE AND ADVERSE IMPACT ON WEEKEND TRAVEL FOR EASTERN

OREGON AND WASHINGTON. PLEASE CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST AND STAY

ALERT FOR ANY WINTER WEATHER HEADLINES THAT MAY BE ISSUED AS THE

EVENT DRAWS CLOSER.