New secretary of state names ousted officials to top posts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Secretary of State-elect Dennis Richardson, who will be sworn in Friday, has named an ousted elections official and a former state manager tied to a multimillion-dollar scandal to top administrative positions.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Richardson has appointed Leslie Cummings as deputy secretary of state. Cummings managed tech-security for the Oregon Employment Department until 2013, when she resigned after being caught up in accusations of nepotism and wasting millions in public funds.

For elections director, Richardson selected Steve Trout, who held the position from 2009 to 2013 under then-Secretary of State Kate Brown. Trout left after Brown faced criticism for giving candidates short notice that the date of their election would change — a responsibility of the elections director.

Trout said Brown, who is now governor, asked him to resign but said it had nothing to do with the election scheduling entanglement.