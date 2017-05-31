New Hampshire man due for sentencing in Nevada standoff case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A New Hampshire man is set to become the first person sentenced to federal prison for his role in an armed confrontation with U.S. agents near Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy’s ranch in 2014.

Gerald “Jerry” DeLemus (de-LAY’-mus) has already been jailed for more than a year, and Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro is expected to sentence him Wednesday to about five more years behind bars.

The judge denied DeLemus’ effort to withdraw the guilty pleas he entered last August to conspiracy and interstate travel in aid of extortion.

He admitted joining Bundy backers after the tense gunpoint standoff northeast of Las Vegas.

Navarro last week postponed until July 10 a retrial that had been set to start June 26 for four defendants whose two-month trial ended in April with a hung jury.