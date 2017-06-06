Needing troops, Army offers up to $90K bonuses to re-enlist

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Military officials tell The Associated Press that the Army will triple the amount of bonuses it’s paying this year to more than $380 million, including new incentives to woo reluctant soldiers to re-enlist.

The officials said some soldiers could get $90,000 up front by committing to another four or more years. That comes as the Army seeks to reverse some of the downsizing that occurred under the Obama administration after years of growth spurred by the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. In just the last two weeks, the Army has paid out more than $26 million in bonuses.

The enlistment campaign was driven by Congress’ decision late last year to beef up the Army, echoing the spirit of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises to significantly increase military staffing and firepower.