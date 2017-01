National Weather Service predicts freezing rain in the Gorge

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PENDLETON OR

1100 PM PST MON JAN 16 2017

…FREEZING PRECIPITATION LIKELY MONDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY…

.A PACIFIC STORM SYSTEM WILL AFFECT THE INTERIOR NORTHWEST

TONIGHT THROUGH MIDWEEK. WARMER AIR RIDING OVER THE RESIDUAL

ARCTIC AIRMASS WILL RESULT IN A POTENTIAL FOR FREEZING RAIN AND

SLEET WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

ORZ041-WAZ024-171400-

/O.EXA.KPDT.WS.A.0004.170117T1800Z-170118T1500Z/

EAST COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE OF OREGON-

EASTERN COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE OF WASHINGTON-

INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS…ARLINGTON…THE DALLES…

WHITE SALMON

1100 PM PST MON JAN 16 2017

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PENDLETON HAS ISSUED A WINTER

STORM WATCH…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING.

* LOCATIONS…ARLINGTON…THE DALLES…WHITE SALMON.

* ICE ACCUMULATIONS…UP TO ONE HALF OF AN INCH.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…LESS THAN 2 INCHES OF SLEET.

* TIMING…A LIGHT WINTERY MIX OF SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN WILL

OCCUR LATE TUESDAY MORNING. STEADY FREEZING RAIN AND POSSIBLE

SLEET WILL OCCUR TUESDAY NIGHT. TRANSITION TO MAINLY RAIN WILL

BE WEDNESDAY MORNING.

* IMPACTS…ICE WILL MAKE ROADWAYS HAZARDOUS. ICE ACCUMULATIONS

MAY CAUSE DOWNED TREE LIMBS AND POWER LINES.

* WINDS…EAST WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

* TEMPERATURES…IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S.

* SNOW LEVEL…2000 FEET RISING TO ABOVE 3000 FEET.

* WEB PAGE: FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA VISIT

HTTP://WWW.WRH.NOAA.GOV/MAP/?WFO=PDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT

SNOW…SLEET…OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL.

CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.