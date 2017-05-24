Mulvaney defends plans to cut social programs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s budget chief is defending the president’s plans to cut social programs as a means to increase economic growth to 3 percent and put “taxpayers first.”

Budget director Mick Mulvaney told the House Budget Committee on Wednesday that he went “line by line” through the federal budget and asked “Can we justify this to the folks who are actually paying for it?”

But Democratic Rep. Pramilla Jayapal of Washington told Mulvaney that cuts to food stamps, payments to the disabled, and other programs are “astonishing and frankly immoral.”

Mulvaney also told the panel it will take cuts to Social Security and Medicare to balance the budget in the future. Trump left those big retirement programs alone in this year’s effort.