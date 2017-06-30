MSNBC anchor team strikes back at Trump’s tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have postponed a vacation in order to respond to President Donald Trump’s Twitter attack, saying Trump’s claim that Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” in a December encounter was a lie.

MSNBC’s Willie Geist said Scarborough and Brzezinski skipped a Red Sox game Thursday because they didn’t want to become a public spectacle. They planned to be on their show Friday an hour after its 6 a.m. ET start.

But in a column posted on The Washington Post website, the MSNBC hosts said Trump’s “unhealthy obsession” with their show doesn’t serve either his mental state or the country well.

They said Trump was lying about Brzezinski having a face-lift, although “she did have a little skin under her chin tweaked.”