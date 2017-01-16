Mother facing murder charge after 12-year-old boy found dead

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old western Oregon boy is dead and his mother has been taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated murder.

The Keizer Police Department in a news release Sunday says 38-year-old Amy Marie Robertson is being held at the Marion County Correctional Facility without bail.

Police say they responded at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday to a reported homicide and found Caden Berry dead. Berry attended 7th grade at Claggett Creek Middle School in Keizer.

Police say he lived in Keizer with his mother.

Authorities say an autopsy to determine the cause of death is planned for Monday.

Police are continuing to investigate.