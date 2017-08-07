More Syrian child brides in Jordan amid poverty, uncertainty

MAFRAQ, Jordan (AP) — A new study shows that early marriage is up sharply among displaced Syrians living in Jordan and that more families marry off daughters to lighten their financial burden.

Also, many view marriage as a way to protect the “honor” of girls seen as being more vulnerable in exile.

The figures document the long suspected increase for the first time. In 2015, brides between the ages of 13 and 17 made up almost 44 percent of all Syrian females in Jordan getting married that year, compared to 33 percent in 2010.

U.N. and Jordanian officials say with Syrians expected to remain in exile for years, it’s a harmful trend for refugees and their overburdened host country.

Early marriage will drive up poverty and more Syrian girls will lose out on education.