Missing Tennessee woman found in woods

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in east Tennessee say a woman has been found suffering from hypothermia a day after she was reported missing.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 58-year-old Teresa Burton was taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon after a police dog located her in woods.

The statement says Burton was reported missing Saturday from her Knox County home.

The sheriff’s office then embarked on a search and stressed that it was important to find her quickly due to frigid weather and her need to take daily medication.