Memorial Day Weekend events

FRIDAY

Goldendale Motorsports cruise & barbeque Friday evening. Everyone is welcome. Meet at Perez Collision, 835 S Columbus Ave, Goldendale at 5 pm Friday. Cruise starts at 5:30 ending at Horsethief Lake. Burgers and hot dogs will be provided by Auto Service & Repair. Bring a side dish and come have some fun.

Remember Me Luminary Event and barbecue at The Springs at Mill Creek, 201 West 10th, The Dalles. Barbecue at 4:30, Luminary celebration of life at 5:30 honoring loved ones who have passed.

SATURDAY

Home With Heroes – 5K Run & Gun. The sevencourse biathlon race combines Crossfit endurance with trap and target shooting, against the picturesque Klickitat Valley on a private ranch in Centerville. More information at homewithheroes.com

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Fort Dalles Museum are participating in the 2017 Blue Star Museums, a program that offers free admission for all active duty, National Guard and Reserve military personnel and up to five family members, from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

Catfish derby, sponsored by Gorge Outfitters of Rufus Saturday and Sunday. Allowable catches on the arm of the John Day River only. Prizes for the three longest, three heaviest and smallest catfish Additional information and signup at Gorge Outfitters in Rufus.

The Twin Bridges Museum has changed their opening date to coincide with the resurrection of the old Lyle Pioneer Days; the schedule is for Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Lyle Park. The museum is joining the celebration to bring you a great day of recalling the past and/or a glimpse into our pioneer family’s lives and is in search of photos of local military family members to honor our own.

Victor Johnson and “Historic Herbring House” presents Portland artists 3 Leg Torso in concert from 7 to 10 pm Saturday at St. Peter’s Landmark, 3rd and Lincoln in The Dalles. Tickets $15, available at Klindt’s Booksellers and at the door.

The Dalles Theatre Company presents “Beauty and the Beast” on stage at Columbia Gorge Community College, Building 2, in the third floor lecture hall. Performances Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m., with a final showing Sunday starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers and online at www.thetheatrecompany.org.

Discover the art and passion of tango Saturday at Maryhill Museum. The evening starts with a 45-minute tango lesson at 6 p.m., followed by a milonga (tango dance party) from 7 to 9 p.m. All levels welcome, from beginner to advanced; no partner or experience required. Cost: $5 members / $10 non-members. Registration preferred; but not required. To gain entry after hours, please use entrance to the Mary and Bruce Stevenson Wing just off the Cannon Power Plaza.

SUNDAY

Wasco Memorial Day Country Breakfast: ABC Huskies Child Care will sponsor the 34th annual Wasco Memorial Day Country Breakfast, Sunday and Monday, May 28th and 29th, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at North Sherman Rural Fire Hall located at 411 Yates Street in Wasco. The menu includes ham, eggs, hotcakes and choice of drink for $7.00. Proceeds will be dedicated to operational costs at the child care site which has expanded to include a preschool program.

If you would like to distribute American flags at grave sites, please come to the IOOF Mountain View Cemetery, N Columbus Ave in Goldendale, at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 27th. The American Legion will appreciate your help.

MONDAY

Wasco Memorial Day celebration starting with breakfast at 7:30 at the North Sherman Rural Fire Hall.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a library book sale is scheduled at the Old Wasco School, where raffle tickets for a two-night stay at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, along with other prizes, will be sold, as will T-shirts, hats and cups.

A memorial service takes place at The Depot in downtown Wasco and Sen. Bill Hansell, who represents District 29, is scheduled to address the crowd at 10 a.m.

Jake Grossmiller has been named grand marshal of the 2017 parade through the downtown blocks that begins at 11 a.m. Grossmiller is a radio personality with ties to the Fort Dalles Rodeo Association and other organizations.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tales of the Wild West author Rick Steber will be at city hall to sign books and do a reading at 3 p.m.

The Paradise Chuck Wagon serves lunch at the Depot at 11:30 a.m. and a pastry auction takes place at noon.

During the afternoon, there will be a variety of family entertainment, including a visit from a clown, face painting and balloon twisting.

A classic car show located west of the Depot also takes place during the day, with prizes awarded in different categories.

American Legion Post #116 Goldendale will be conducting Memorial Day Services at three locations Monday. 11:00 a.m. at Centerville Cemetery, Noon at Stonehenge Memorial and 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery. At the 1:00 p.m. service at Mountain View Cemetery, State Legislator Gina McCabe and Mark Boardman will speak.