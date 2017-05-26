Melania Trump lunches with G-7 leaders’ spouses

TAORMINA, Italy (AP) — One is more than 20 years older than her husband. The other is more than 20 years younger than hers. One dressed casually in white jeans, a red sweater and wedged Espadrilles, while the other wore a floral applique designer jacket over a white dress and matching floral clutch.

Brigitte Macron and Melania Trump both cut elegant figures in their own, distinctive styles during events for spouses on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Taormina, Sicily.

The women greeting each other warmly when they met Friday at Catania’s City Hall. Their husbands had shared a firm handshake when they met the day before.

The spouses were invited for an Italian aperitivo and lunch at the historic Elephants Palace that houses the city administration. The guests included German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s husband, Joachim Sauer, who rarely joins his wife abroad, Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie Abe, and Italian host Paolo Gentiloni’s wife, Emanuela Mauro.

Some of the spouses got a helicopter’s eye view of Mount Etna, an active volcano near Catania, on their way from Taormina, but not Mrs. Trump, who arrived separately in her own minivan.

She also skipped a tour of a Baroque Benedictine monastery.