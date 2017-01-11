MCMC – what’s open and what’s closed?

MCMC Closures Update:

The following clinics are CLOSED today:

– MCMC Surgical Services (closing at noon)

– Water’s Edge Mind & Body Medicine

– MCMC Therapy Services (Hood River and The Dalles)

– Sleep Medicine

– Dermatology (closing at noon)

– Cardiology (closing at noon)

The following clinics are OPEN today:

– Water’s Edge Fitness Center (open until 5pm)

– Columbia River Women’s Center (may close early this afternoon depending on cancellations)

– MCMC Family Medicine

– MCMC Internal Medicine (at Water’s Edge)

– MCMC Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery

– Occupational Health (may close early)

– Gorge Urology (Hood River location may close early)

Our Mindfulness Meditation class for tonight (Jan 11 at 7:00-8:30pm) has also been canceled due to weather.