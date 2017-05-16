McMaster defends Trump on Russia meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser says information that president shared with the Russians was “wholly appropriate” and based on “open source reporting.”

The adviser, H.R. McMaster, says Trump’s revelation “in no way” compromised intelligence sources and methods.

McMcaster did not deny that Trump discussed classified information.

Trump said in a tweet earlier Tuesday that he had the authority to share “facts pertaining to terrorism” and airline safety with Russia.

Trump’s tweets did not address whether he revealed classified information about the Islamic State group, as published reports have said and as a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.