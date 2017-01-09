McConnell meeting Trump on eve of hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is meeting with President-elect Donald Trump a day before the Senate begins confirmation hearings on Trump’s Cabinet picks.

Democrats have taken issue with the hearing schedule’s quick pace.

The government ethics office says it hasn’t received even draft financial disclosure reports for some of the nominees set to appear before Congress this week. Many are wealthy businessmen who have never held public office.

McConnell had demanded that Cabinet contenders complete such paperwork before their hearings back in 2009.