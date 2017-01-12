Mattis says he has no plans to reverse orders on gays

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis says he has no intention of reversing rules that allow LGBT personnel to serve openly in the military.

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary tells the Senate Armed Services Committee he’s only concerned about making the U.S. armed forces as lethal as possible.

Mattis says: “I’m not concerned about two consenting adults and who they go to bed with.”

He also says he doesn’t expect to reverse a 2015 decision by the Obama administration to open all front-line combat jobs to women.

Mattis said Thursday he’ll be focused on getting the U.S. military into “its most lethal stance.”