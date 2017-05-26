Manchester mosque warns radicalized members

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Members of the mosque attended by the Manchester suicide bombing suspect have been warned that police will be informed if there are signs anyone in the community has been radicalized.

Manchester Islamic Centre board of trustees director Mohammad el-Khayat used a sermon before Friday afternoon prayers to strongly condemn the attack at the Manchester Arena that killed 22 people.

Police have identified a 22-year-old man who used to attend the mosque, Salman Abedi, as the bomber.

El-Khayat said: “If we are radicalizing people, who god-forbidden, have any intention to do (harm), the police will be the first to know.”

Speaking to reporters outside the mosque, El-Khayat said, “We do not radicalize people.”

El-Khayat acknowledged there had been concerns in past at the mosque about leaflets containing extremist views.