Manafort meets with Senate officials on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman has told Senate investigators about his recollection of a Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer last year.

That’s according to two people familiar with the Senate intelligence committee investigation. The people who demanded anonymity to discuss Tuesday’s closed-door interview say that Paul Manafort’s interview with committee staff was limited to the topic of the June 2016 meeting.

One of the people says that Manafort also turned over his contemporaneous notes documenting the meeting. That gathering was described to Donald Trump Jr. in emails as part of a Russian government effort to aid the Trump campaign.

The other person says that Manafort has agreed to additional interviews with the Senate intelligence committee staff.