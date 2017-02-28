Man, dog found dead; Portland police call deaths suspicious

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police are investigating after finding a man and a dog dead inside a Portland residence.

Portland police said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a dead man and dog inside a home in Northeast Portland Monday afternoon.

Officers discovered the man and dog. Police say homicide detectives were called based on observations at the scene.

Police say the cause of death has not been determined but the circumstances are suspicious.

Police gave no further information.