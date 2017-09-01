Man dies in Snohomish County jail hours after arrest

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 35-year-old man has died in Snohomish County Jail hours after he brought there for investigation of an attempted vehicle prowl.

A multi-agency team investigating the death says the Everett-area man became unresponsive when he was placed in a restraint chair early Thursday morning after struggling with officers. Officials tried to revive him but he died.

A spokeswoman with the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team said the man struggled with Everett police officers when he was arrested. Julie Moore says that once the man was brought to jail around 2:30 a.m., he was uncooperative and resisted jail officers.

Moore says a jail nurse was present when staff tried to get the man to comply, including using a Taser on him.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. His identity was not released.

The SMART team is investigating.