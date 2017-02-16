Man accused of killing neighbor’s pig with bow and arrow

ST. HELENS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a pet pig with a bow and arrow near St. Helens.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 54-year-old George Bainbridge Wednesday on charges of animal abuse, and criminal mischief.

Authorities say the pig died after it was shot with two arrows from a compound bow on Monday.

Deputies made the arrest after serving a search warrant at Bainbridge’s home, which is next door to the home where the pig lived.

He is lodged in the Columbia County Jail on over $36,000 bail.