Maggot case gives rare look at neglect probes

ROME, N.Y. (AP) — The case of a severely disabled New York man infested with maggots offers a rare glimpse into the often-secretive probes of abuse and neglect in state-run institutions.

Steven Wenger had maggots around his breathing tube twice in two days last year at a state-run group home in the upstate city of Rome. A state investigation found it was the result of days of neglect.

The case only came to light because The Associated Press obtained a confidential report. In most states, details of such probes in state-regulated institutions for the disabled are almost never made public.

As a result, it’s actually easier to check the health record of a neighborhood restaurant than to find out about lapses in care in state institutions people may be considering for round-the-clock care.