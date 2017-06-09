Lots of choice for weekend activities

FRIDAY

The 5th annual Maupin Madness Poker Run and Bike Show today and tomorrow in Maupin includes overnight camping and lodging available, free breakfast, live music, silent auction, raffle prizes and 200 miles of curvy, rolling roads across Central Oregon as you collect your poker cards. Registration at Kaiser Park across from Maupin Market 8 am to 10 am Saturday.

The 107th Annual Alder Creek Pioneer Picnic and Rodeo will be held today through Sunday at the Cleveland Park in Cleveland. RV dry camping is just $20 for the weekend. SunSation! performs Sat. & Sun. at 1 p.m. NPRA Rodeo on Saturday and Sunday, dance Saturday night, good food and of course the once-in-a-year chance to ride the 1905 Herschell-Spillman carousel. All of the horses are stored at the museum during the year and are only brought out for this one weekend.

Sherman County Family Fair this afternoon from 4:00-6:30 pm Moro Park Come enjoy dinner, many fun and free activities, and live music by The Junebug Boys.

SATURDAY JUNE 10

The Second Saturday of each month the Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum in Hood River opens the doors to roll out and run some of its antique airplanes and cars. Visitors watch airplane operations up close and may get to ride in old cars too. Open 9-5. Activities 10-2. Free parking. WAAAM is located three miles from downtown Hood River at 1600 Air Museum Road.

The OSU Master Gardners will hold a 30 minute talk on container gardening Saturday from 9 to 9:30 at the Dalles Imagination Garden, intersection of Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way in the port district.

The Hood River Pride Parade, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community begins at 9 am Saturday at 6th and Oak in Hood River and finishes at 2nd and State after looping around 1st and State.

The 7th Annual The Dalles Civic Beer Festival from noon to 8 pm at Lewis & Clark Festival Park in The Dalles. More than 50 beers from more than 25 brewers from Oregon and beyond will be on tap, as well as wine, cider and food. Admission is $5, $20 for a commemorative mug and tasting. All proceeds go to The Dalles Civic Auditorium.

Bring your whole family, a ball of yarn, your knitting needles or crochet hook to Maryhill Museum and join Maryhill from 1 to 5 pm Saturday for Worldwide Knit in Public Day. Leave a square at Maryhill and receive a postcard from their collection. The event is free with museum admission.

“June is Bustin’ Out All Over” Saturday and Sunday when Cascade Singers and Cascade Youth Choir present “The Great American Choral Song Fest.” The concert includes folk tunes, show tunes, spirituals, and jazz standards in a sampler of songs made in the U.S.A. The venue is St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota St., The Dalles. Saturday’s concert begins at 7 p.m. and the Sunday concert starts at 3 p.m. Admission is by donation at the door.