Lawyers for South Africa model consider court

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A group assisting the young model who claims she was assaulted by Zimbabwe’s first lady in South Africa says it would consider an urgent application to the high court if Grace Mugabe is granted diplomatic immunity.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel tells reporters that there is the “possibility of political interference” in the case. He says diplomatic immunity can’t be used to “escape prosecution from grave crimes.”

Zimbabwe’s government has requested diplomatic immunity for the first lady, who remains in South Africa.

AfriForum, an organization that primarily represents the rights of South Africa’s white Afrikaner minority, is assisting the young woman in the case.

Its representatives say “there has been an offer of financial compensation” but no amount was mentioned.