Lawmaker says several killed in Kabul protest

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Authorities say several protesters are dead and at least four police are injured as hundreds of people demonstrate in Kabul for better security in the Afghan capital.

More than 1,000 people were taking part in the demonstration Friday in the wake of a powerful truck bomb attack that killed 90 people on Wednesday.

Abdul Hafiz Mansur, a member of Parliament from Kabul, says eight protesters were killed by government security forces.

Policeman Ghulam Hazarat said four police were wounded by stone-throwing protesters.

Demonstrators held pictures of the destruction from the blast and of government leaders, and police fired warning shots as about a hundred demonstrators rushed toward them, some throwing rocks. A security forces tank fired warning shots into the sky.

Afghans are in mourning after the massive truck bomb killed at least 90 wounded more than 450 more in one of the worst extremist attacks since the drawdown of foreign forces in 2014. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.