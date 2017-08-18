Lankford: Trump ‘muddies the water’

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — A Republican senator says President Donald Trump “muddies the water” when he assigns blame to anyone other than white nationalist groups for the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma says the melee in Charlottesville “was solely the responsibility of the white nationalists that were . . . provoking what was occurring there.”

Lankford says Trump needs “to stay very consistent and clear” in his opposition to white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other hate groups.

The senator is being less critical of the president than several of his GOP colleagues have been after Trump declared there “there is blame on both sides” for Charlottesville.

Lankford says, “Any time he steps up and tries to equate two groups or two conversations, I think that muddies the water.”