Landslide stops Amtrak service between Seattle and Portland

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say Amtrak service has been temporarily disrupted between Seattle and Portland because of a landslide.
Amtrak said in a news release Tuesday that BNSF Railway, which owns the tracks, has placed a 48-hour moratorium on all rail traffic in the area until Thursday.
The slide occurred between Vancouver and Kelso, Washington.
Amtrak is working to provide alternate transportation for the Amtrak Cascades and Coast Starlight service.
Normal rail operations continue north of Seattle and south of Portland, Oregon to Eugene, Oregon.
Below is an email I received regarding my trip from Sacramento to Portland and back. It does not reflect what we were told by Amtrak. We made it to Portland, but was told the return would be canceled. They did not offer any alternative means of travel, just a refund and told us the next available train would be on May 11, 2017.
Our records indicate that you are scheduled to depart on Amtrak train number 11 from Portland (Amtrak – Union Station), Oregon at 2:25PM on Saturday April 29 and arriving in Sacramento, California.
That schedule has been cancelled due to a service disruption. There is no alternate service available. To speak to a customer service representative about travel options such as selecting another date or destination call us at 877-231-9448 at your earliest convenience.
We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for being a valued Amtrak customer.
Sincerely,
Amtrak