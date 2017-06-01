Kremlin says Russia committed to Paris pact

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia “thinks highly” of the accords and there is no alternative to it. But he added that its implementation will not be as effective “without the key signatories.” Peskov said Russia has yet to see what announcement Trump makes.

Putin is meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Thursday. Modi on Wednesday expressed India’s commitment to fighting climate change and said it would be a “crime” to spoil the environment for future generations.